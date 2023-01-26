Following last weekend’s European Champions Cup win over Clermont, it was put to Stormers coach John Dobson that his midfield combination of Dan du Plessis and Ruhan Nel resembles the iconic 12-13 partnership of Jean de Villiers and Jaque Fourie. Ruhan Nel of the Stormers during the United Rugby Championship 2021/22 Final between the Stormers and the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on 18 June 2022 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Dobson replied that he’d never thought about it that way, but that he can certainly see why the comparison was made.

I could see it too – even down to the matching hairstyles. Legend: Yster Jaque Fourie Look, when injury-free the Stormers midfielders have been impressive this season. Dobson always preached that Du Plessis would become a Springbok, while Nel used to be a Blitzbok yster.

Allow me to start on the inside and speak about the prospect of Du Plessis, 27, becoming a Springbok. Frame-wise, he is not Andre Esterhuizen, Damian de Allende or Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who is also pushing really hard for a Bok recall. But you wouldn’t say that by looking at his performances. Solid on defence, Du Plessis – when used as a crash ball – is as good as any to cross the gainline. And while he is not a vleis paleis, he certainly brings the ability to beat defenders with a sway of the hips and has a good distribution game too – if needed.

He won’t eclipse De Allende as the Boks’ number one No.12 this year, I doubt that he’ll be picked ahead of Esterhuizen or even Janse van Rensburg, because they’ve been there and done it before. But Du Plessis’s emergence should be catching the eye of the national selectors post 2023. Nel, meanwhile, is making exceptional reads and could make his breakthrough earlier than one would think.

Dis nou genoeg: Jesse Kriel To be honest, I’ve seen enough of Jesse Kriel in a Springbok No.13 jersey. Nel, to me, is simply the better option and based on his current form, should be roped in closer to the group. The Bok management won’t tinker with their side too much because it’s a World Cup year and “they know what they’ve got” in certain players. But in a wider group, I reckon Nel should certainly come in as an option.