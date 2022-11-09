Kyk hier I don’t want to sound like I’m trying to start something here, but we have a big professional football problem here innie Kaap.
We want Cape Town Spurs to come up to the Premiership, but that comes at a cost of losing a First Division team.
We’ll always have a contender at ABC Motsepe level, but that only guarantees the province one team to come up and replace our promotion candidate.
Our Premiership teams Cape Town City and Stellenbosch are disappointing this season.
Something’s got to give guys, Safa and PSL clubs need to hold hands and figure something out real quick here.
As the hub of talent identification, it’s sad that the Western Cape which used to have eight teams across the two Divisions and the toughest Safa Second Division which was the Vodacom back then.
The Castle League, now SAB League was filled with raw exciting talent.
Here’s a window of opportunity to sit down and sort this out. The weeks of World Cup action are perfect for everybody to gather and watch the world celebrate in Qatar while we jealously plan our response as a province and eventually as a nation!