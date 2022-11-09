Kyk hier I don’t want to sound like I’m trying to start something here, but we have a big professional football problem here innie Kaap. We want Cape Town Spurs to come up to the Premiership, but that comes at a cost of losing a First Division team.

We’ll always have a contender at ABC Motsepe level, but that only guarantees the province one team to come up and replace our promotion candidate. Our Premiership teams Cape Town City and Stellenbosch are disappointing this season. Bright future: Jayden Adams, left, of Stellenbosch Something’s got to give guys, Safa and PSL clubs need to hold hands and figure something out real quick here.