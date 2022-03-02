It’s official, Cape Town Spurs can count themselves out of any little hope they still had to challenge for promotion after the week they had.

Nevermind the fact that they lost both of their matches, it’s the fact that they didn’t make the most of playing their matches at home.

They lost 2-1 when they hosted Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium last Tuesday, and then they were beaten 1-0 by Cape Town All Stars across the road from their Ikamva homebase on Saturday.

Jomo Cosmos are coming next on Sunday and the Urban Warriors have to make sure against the second-lowest ranked team in the league and consolidate their season now.

All Stars, meanwhile, are doing exactly what they’ve set out to do in their quest for a promotion challenge.

They stole a vital point, holding Black Leopards to a 1-1 draw away at Thohoyandou last Wednesday, before claiming all three points against Spurs.

Looking good at fourth place, they’ll have to manage their mood away against TS Sporting this coming Saturday.

There’s still a lot of games to play, they’ll be tested by other factors from here onwards, especially on the road.

