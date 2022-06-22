Cape Town All Stars and Cape Town Spurs have gone on a break and will return next month for pre-season. Players have been given individual fitness programmes to stay active during the off-season.

All Stars have a lot of decisions to make with the majority of the squad either in their last year of contract or set to walk away for free at the end of the month. Igugu leKapa still have to meet with the coaches and discuss the way forward. But as things stand, the current coaching staff of Allan Freese assisted by Gareth Ncaca, Themba Badela will remain for the new campaign. STAYING ON: CT Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett Spurs will also keep faith in their technical team with no changes expected to be made with Shaun Bartlett staying on as head coach, Nasief Morris as his assistant and Calvin Marlin as goalkeeper coach.