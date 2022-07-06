Cape Town Spurs have announced two seasoned vets Clayton Daniels and Michael Morton as their new additions for the upcoming campaign. The club also finally revealed Maurice Finck in the Urban Warriors gear.

It’s a homecoming for Daniels, who made his breakthrough at Ikamva with the club when it was still known as Ajax Cape Town. He returns home and brings with him over 15 years of professional football experience to mix with a group that has some players he left while they were under-12 and 14s. FROM ALL STARS TO SPURS: Michael Morton Chumani Butsaka was one of those youngsters, and he's now going to earn his full senior Bafana Bafana caps at the Cosafa Cup.

He'll be joined by goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver, who was one of the breakout stars of the previous tournament which they won. Wayne Dortley was also called up, but he will have to turn down the call-up because he is going to Europe for trials. Morton joins from Cape Town All Stars across the road where he formed a solid partnership with another former Ajax star Ndiviwe Mdabuka, who was finally announced by Richards Bay United.