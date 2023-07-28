Staatmaker –Morne Nel After a long road, Nel is back in the PSL –having played for Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United in the top flight before.

Once a target of Tottenham Hotspur, the 27-year-old is the man on who coach Shaun Bartlett relies to keep his team ticking over from his midfield position. With his experience and relative youth compared to the likes of stalwarts Nazeer Allie and Clayton Daniels who are nearing 40, Nel can be the foundation on which Spurs can build their new legacy. Star man – Chumani Butsaka

Butsaka will finally get the kans to showcase his talents on the biggest stage in South African football. And the 21-year-old winger deserves it. Blessed with pace and skill, he will be a threat to any team in the top flight. His service to the likes of Boitumelo Radiopane, Ashley Cupido and Therlo Moosa will be key to the Urban Warriors making a statement on their return to the big time.

Wonderboy – Luke Baartman At 17, Baartman was named Bayhill Premier Cup Player of the Tournament this year. It booked him a ticket to the U17 Afcon with Spurs’ head of youth Duncan Crowie’s national team.