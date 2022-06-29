Cape Town All Stars might have not been successful in their bid to get promoted but some of their key players did enough to convince Premiership clubs to take a chance on them.
They will be without the experience of 31-year-old midfielder Ndiviwe Mdabuka, who is set to join NFD champions Richard Bay in the Premiership on a two year contract next season.
They will also have to plan without 23-year-old leftback Azola Ntsabo, who has joined Chippa United.
On-loan winger Justice Figuareido, has also left to go back to his parent club TS Galaxy.
Cape Town Spurs, meanwhile, have returned for pre-season with a host of trialists joining them for training. Some of those trialists have put pen to paper, with the announcement of exactly who they are, taking place soon.