There was no joy in the MTN8 for both Cape Town City and Stellenbosch this past weekend.

It’s back to the drawing board for the two Premiership clubs vannie Kaap.

City were eliminated by AmaZulu in Athlone Stadium on Saturday, followed by Stellies who were knocked out by Kaizer Chiefs on penalties which was followed by the now trending pitch invasion!

It’s back to the drawing board for the Cape’s great Premiership hopes, as they can now focus on the league where they need to start climbing up the league table.

DISAPPOINTED: Stellenbosch must start again

Stellenbosch will remain home and welcome the newly Richards Bay for an all-former NFD champions clash at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon.