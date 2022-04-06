We just got started after the Fifa international break, but the GladAfrica Championship has to take another break because of the Nedbank Cup.

Cape Town All Stars will use this time to regroup and update their battle plan to fight for promotion following a 2-0 defeat away against league leaders Richards Bay on Saturday.

Igugu leKapa has since fallen to fifth place and now sit six points behind number one and two points behind third-placed, which is the play-off place.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Spurs returned from the break to register a crucial 1-0 against Pretoria Callies at Athlone Stadium on Friday.

The victory gives the Urban Warriors a much more comfortable seven-point gap from the relegation zone.

Both teams have set-up friendlies for the week, they might even play against one another to stay in shape when the league resumes next week Tuesday and Wednesday.

