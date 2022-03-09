Cape Town has one team in the PSL and another emerging side based in the beautiful Boland.

Then we have two teams in the lower NFD and they are both from the same area code.

We used to have six to eight teams spread out across all the top leagues not too long ago.

Guys who played in those eras are still walking without support, barely 60. Okay some are on the other side of 60, but I mean y’all are still standing.

CHANGE: Benni McCarthy, left, before his break

The others are fresh into retirement. Some are coaching privately or at clubs, still trying to figure it all out with their playing days behind them.

We have all this rich mix of talent and opportunity, yet we are not using it to our full advantage.

My recall is not so great because I was still a laaitie and the media was not like nowadays when information is readily available, but clubs used to help one another to get ahead.

Take Benni McCarthy’s early career for example.

As a vuurwarm teen talent was moved from Seven Stars to Cape Town Spurs to get some top flight exposure.

SWITCHES: Solomon Letsoenyo

I saw one game, when he killed Kaizer Chiefs with a brace.

It might have been because of a situation with strikers at Spurs not being available or he was waiting on his overseas deal to happen. Ajax Amsterdam weren't the only team interested in him at the time.

I also think Seven Stars were confident they'd get promoted and were okay to let their star performer go while they finished the job.

But in any case, back then teams were rivals but also worked together a lot.

A player would be moved from Saxon Rovers or Cape Town Pirates to FC Fortune just so that he can go to a tournament without any issues. That's how pure things were back then.

And there’d be no jealousy. Sometimes it was obviously bias, but there were some really deserving guys that got backdoor opportunities and they took them.

Everybody won.

I don’t know whether it was the Ajax deal that left some guys in the cold or what, but since then there has been a split in the Cape football landscape.

There’s a lack of energy on the ground, it’s everybody for themselves.

Besides local tournaments, local clubs don’t mix. It’s a fight for a seat in the Local FA executive here and a protest there. It's chaos.

So as things stand now, if one team wins promotion, they will refuse to let their star player move with the promoted team.

It’s crazy.

Look at what has happened with the guys who joined Cape Town City from local clubs. They've really blossomed and enjoyed moments on the podium even.

Our clubs at the top are suffering and we are losing teams.

We’ve only got four teams in the professional ranks, which means even less chances for our youngsters.

It’s very important we now put our weight behind Cape Town All Stars as they chase promotion. They need to also come to the party and push for what the fans want.

Whether it be getting back into the stadiums, cheaper tickets, visit schools and local clubs, coaching clinics and activations.

We need action now. Things are getting bad and we need to fix it now.

Stellies needs to start setting some standards. They can't just simply fall away from contention without some questions being asked.

And then to be knocked out of the Nedbank Cup like that? Hay'khona bafethu, something's got to give.

City can't tell us what the plan is with all those changes made to the team over the past three years.

[email protected]