The Bulls recorded their third win in as many weeks of the United Rugby Championship when they beat Irish visitors Connacht by 28-14 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday evening.
The men in blue managed to score a well-deserved bonus-point victory on home soil, with scrumhalf Zak Burger grabbing two five-pointers in the process, while the defeat was a second successive loss for the Irish province following last weekend’s loss to the Stormers in Stellenbosch.
Last season’s runners up scored three converted tries to open up a comfortable 21-0 halftime advantage and they added a fourth converted try early in the second half, while Connacht pulled back two tries in the last quarter of the game.
The win came at a cost, though, with the Bulls having suffered injuries to three key players.
Newly-capped Springbok win Canan Moodie (hamstring), Sbu Nkosi (concussion) and Johan Grobbelaar (ankle) could all miss their trip to Glasgow’s Warriors this week.
Bulls – Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Zak Burger (2) and Marcell Coetzee; Conversions: Johan Goosen (4).
Connacht – Tries: Jack Aungier and David Hawkshaw; Conversions: Hawkshaw (2).