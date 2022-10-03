The Bulls recorded their third win in as many weeks of the United Rugby Championship when they beat Irish visitors Connacht by 28-14 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday evening.

The men in blue managed to score a well-deserved bonus-point victory on home soil, with scrumhalf Zak Burger grabbing two five-pointers in the process, while the defeat was a second successive loss for the Irish province following last weekend’s loss to the Stormers in Stellenbosch.