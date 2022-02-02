The 2022 Jan-new-worries are behind us now, it’s February, love is in the air.

But we can’t take full advantage of the love unless we’re outside. In the words of Jadakiss at Verzuz: “Come to my block, you see me… y’all know I be down there… I’m outside” with my people.

I got abafobethu and my brasse and they’re all stuck in the middle of nowhere on weekends. The taverns are too full too early.

It’s really sad if you think about it.

TEAM: Mamakhize and MaJoy

Gender-based violence (GBV) is on the rise, people are stuck and stressed and they are getting into each other’s throats. There’s no excuse for GBV, what I’m saying is that live football could help talk some sense into amagrootman.

In general, we are truly feeling the pinch from the lack of freedom of interaction and movement.

We are slowly being forced to become digital fans now. Everybody has a price.

Superfan Mama Joy Chauke has switched and joined Royal AM because she felt ‘unappreciated’ for her loyalty to Orlando Pirates.

I call them fan-fluencers, because they come up too quickly and become the toast of the Twitter world today, and trend for being controversial the next.

INNOVATIONS: Grant Sithole

They are always “unboxing” things from stakeholders. Kumnandi (it’s nice). And in the words of my Buccaneer friend Grant Sithole, “nothing wrong”!

Sithole, creative director and G-Man the Ad Man on Cliff Central, was part of the team that created the award-winning Soweto Derby advert, where masses of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans faced-off in the streets.

Sithole explained: “The fan experience is right there at the stadium. Yes sure and everything before and after is part of it, but the fan experience doesn’t exist outside of the stadiums.

“Fans have missed supporting from up close so as soon as we get them back in the stands, then clubs and the league as a whole needs to entertain and over-compensate in that regard.

“Bring back the joy (see what I did there?) of an entire day at the stadium. Play a Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) match before the main event, give fan giveaways, get Kabza and Maphorisa, talk about the season ticket.

“There is an opportunity to relaunch the love of the beautiful game to the people who need upliftment the most. There are also new markets and fans to entice.

“How am I delivering Gemelli to the private suites of FNB stadium? Am I able to sell a commercial package to Rockets Bryanston and create a whole day that starts at the match and ends with a party at the venue. What does the Konka package look like?”

Clubs in Germany are challenging the Bundesliga to increase their capacities and using data and advanced protocols to justify it.

FC Köln, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have challenged their current stadium capacity limit in court.

Mzansi football is just sitting back saying they’re guided by the government, while other industries are almost working at full capacity.

The recent Compact Cup felt that way, if you were down with the private broadcaster, you were out of the conversation on matchday.

At least give the fan back the power to choose to be there and see it live as it happens, adding to the atmosphere of “you wish you were here”.

Everything feels put on for TV.

Cape Town City told me everything I needed to know on SABC Radio, that “they’ve already taken the money, without a signed contract” so there’s no backing down after taking the money.

So where’s the money to create an atmosphere for us on matchdays?

But, liyahamba ixesha (time is moving) and the gap between us is widening as the weeks go by.

Sithole agrees, it’s a new normal, Mama Joy transferred to Royal AM, it’s a new day.

He says: “It’s commercialisation and Covid wena mdlali. People got to understand the fragile nature of income when the pandemic shut the taps. And then the first phone call that promises to remove the burden of debt and hunger will always make sense.

“Pirates had no reason to counter her offer from MaMkhize because they couldn’t justify it. MaMkhize is in the infant stages of growing a brand and probably even used those words to lure her. She will be a brand ambassador as opposed to just crying next to cabbage chowing cadres.”

