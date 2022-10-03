The Sharks clinched their second win in as many matches when they pipped the Dragons 20-19 in their United Rugby Championship match at Rodney Parade in Newport on Saturday night.
However, it wasn’t easy and the Sharks had to fight back with two converted tries in the last 18 minutes to come away with the win in Wales.
The hosts, coming from an away win against a strong Munster side last weekend, showed their intent by winning the first lineout on a Sharks throw-in and had the best of the first 40 minutes to take a 12-6 lead at the break.
But the Durbanites fought back with touchdowns from scrumhalf Grant Williams and speedster Thaakir Abrahams.
Sharks coach Sean Everitt decided to rest his Springboks for this clash and could welcome back the likes of Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Makazole Mapimpi and Jaden Hendrikse when they tackle Leinster in Ireland this week.
Dragons – Try: Elliott Dee; Conversion: Will Reed; Penalties: Reed (4).
Sharks – Tries: Grant Williams and Thaakir Abrahams; Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (2); Penalties: Chamberlain (2).