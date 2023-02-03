ISN’T it great to see some of the “Proteas fire” back? Even in defeat on Wednesday night in the third ODI against England, South Africa looked like a unit determined to fight to the end.

Wickets at regular intervals stifled the chase as England claim victory in the final match of the #SAvENG Betway ODI Series #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/BkVAKLds6b — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 1, 2023 Purpose and determination have been two qualities that have been missing from the team under the management of Mark Boucher, so it’s good to see that it’s coming back to the fore again. Let me go back to that Boucher period for a bit, even though it was painful for many cricket lovers.

Mark Boucher Results were poor at the time and that was the product of a team that didn’t really know what it was about. We can talk about what’s happening on the field soon, with genuine World Cup disappointments and all the individual failures of the players, but what was the most telling about Boucher’s cricket team is that they didn’t know who they were. And nothing said it like the BLM drama and the SJC hearings that followed.

Here was a team, with a man in charge who just didn’t get what drives people. With absolutely zero empathy for the people he represents and worked with, as a player or coach, the Proteas were always going to be divided and demotivated. It doesn’t take much to be a better person than Boucher, but I have to give props to Shukri Conrad for his little stand-in cameo.

MAJOR IMPACT: Shukri Conrad. Appointed as the new Test coach of the Proteas, the former Western Province coach made a huge impact on this side in a very short period of time. Rescuing captain Temba Bavuma from the pit that he was in and turning his form around is no small feat. FRESH START: Temba Bavuma celebrates a century. And I wouldn’t be surprised if others have gone to knock on Shukri’s door for a heart-to-heart.

Reeza Hendricks, long kept out of the team despite the skipper’s troubles, came in for Quinton de Kock and scored a 50 in front of his home Kimberley crowd. It didn’t win them the game, but he will know that he is indeed valued. The same goes for the other beneficiary of De Kock’s injury-enforced absence, Heinrich Klaasen.

His 62-ball 80 threatened to give world champions England back-to-back defeats defending targets of 340-plus. That would have hurt. These kinds of performances are the ones players will produce when you show them that they are valued, that they are understood and that they are trusted to do their thing. OVER TO YOU: ODI coach Walter. With limited-overs coach Rob Walter taking the reins for the rest of their battle to qualify for the 50-over World Cup, I hope that he has some of Shukri’s secret hot sauce.