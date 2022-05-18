The PSL season could not have hoped for a better climax in the Mother City, with a historical Cape derby at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday. It's been one hell of a campaign by the province’s top flight outfits Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City FC.

Starting with Saturday’s fifth-placed hosts, Stellenbosch started the season very well. But they could not keep up with Mamelodi Sundowns and dropped from second place. They showed signs of a club that’s slowly building a squad of exciting home-grown talent that mixes well with some of the experienced campaigners. FINISHING STRONG: Eric Tinkler Stellies showed that they are able to beat the big boys, doing the double home and away against Kaizer Chiefs. They won both matches 1-0.

The second game was very special because it happened in front of a capacity crowd at Danie Craven Stadium. They had to wait two years for that atmosphere because of Covid. The traditionally rugby turf named after SA rugby legend Danie Craven, was renovated to host Premiership matches but the Winelands club and community had not been able to fully make the most of it because of the pandemic.

STEADY HAND: Steve Barker The stadium opened its doors to football in October 2020 with a game against then-newly promoted Swallows. With no-one in attendance, Stellies could only manage a 1-1 draw against the Birds. The first goal was scored by Cape Town's very own Ruzaigh Gamildien, from the penalty spot but for Swallows.

Robyn Johannes added his name to the history books as his goal from the spot to level matters on the day, making him the first ever scorer for Stellenbosch to score at Danie Craven Stadium. Meanwhile, after making wholesale changes to their squad, Cape Town City have managed to navigate their way up to second place which would qualify them for Caf Champions League football. It would be the club’s highest finish and with the interest in Caf football action rising in Mzansi, the Citizens will undoubtedly take on the challenge.

They won't win a trophy this season, but they go into this game with a spectacular club record of 15 clean sheets and 13 consecutive games unbeaten. Take a bow, goalkeeper Hugo Marques and your defenders Taariq Fielies, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Nathan Fasika, Terrence Mashego and you too Keanu Cupido. The new boys Marques and Fasika have blended in very well with the regulars which includes the Citizen's Club 100 men and veterans Fillies and Mkhize.

The scene has been set for the two clubs to showcase and put one of the Premiership's newest derbies on the map. On Saturday, the Winelands' Stellies will host their provincial rivals from the Cape Metro in what is expected to be a capacity crowd for the first time at Danie Craven. It’s another moment in history and worth everything it’s made out to be. There won’t be another first, so players and fans need to make the most of Saturday’s match.