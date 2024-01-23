HELLO my good football people, trust all’s good with you… Bit of a weird football weekend, four not particularly interesting Premier League fixtures and the African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Was a bit like having a disappointing meal followed by a boring dessert. I’m not sure what’s happening, but the quality of the games at Afcon isn’t great… well, the few games I’ve watched so far. It feels like the continent’s showpiece tournament should be growing exponentially in quality given the huge amount of African players playing top-flight football in Europe and around the world? But from what I’ve been watching it actually feels nowhere as good as it was?

Remember the days of Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’o, Robert Milla and the likes? It felt like African football was on the verge of challenging for top World Cup Honours. Watching today, I see little advancement. In fact, most of it is a bit disappointing. Can I say that in today’s cancel-culture environment? Anyway, I said it, but well done to Bafana Bafana for turning around a disappointing opening performance with a solid 4-0 outing against Namibia… I had a similar experience at Royal Road (Maitland) on Saturday, where I went to watch my old side FN Rangers unseat Santos at the top of the Vodacom, with a 3-0 victory.

I’m not 100 percent sure whether it’s because I’m just a lot older now, but the players seemed so young and lacking physicality? Individual skill level was good and the coaches seemed to be getting the most out of their respective squads, but compared to the likes of the Shakes’s, Pike’s and McCarthy’s of yesteryear, these kids wouldn’t have stood a chance? Back to the Premier League and it appears that Everton’s 10-point deduction for breach of financial rules has put flamboyant transfer plans on the back burner for most of the big spenders! The Toffees have been implicated again and could face further penalty, while the heat appears to be rising for Man City!

There’s been little movement of note, barring that spoilt little underperforming brat Jadon Sancho going to Borussia Dortmund on loan, the shock Timo Werner move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea rival’s Tottenham (on loan), Eric Dier to Bayern Munich, also on loan and of course, Jordan Henderson bailing out of Saudi Arabia, joining Ajax following termination of his Al Ettifaq contract. English midfielder Jordan Henderson is presented as new Ajax Amsterdam player during a press conference in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 19 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal He’s really buggered any last bit of credibility he had with such a quick turnaround of clubs, despite all the bollox he spoke about going to Saudi to help develop and build the league. What a w@nker… nearly as bad as Ronaldo (last week) saying the Saudi League is as competitive as the top League in France (Ligue 1). I mean, how much do you think he pocketed for that?

Henderson, meanwhile, will have pulled approximately £8.5m in the six months he was there. That’s around R200m to you and me. I’d guess he weighed up the bad press with the six months earnings and thought “f*** it, I’m off”. It’s cup week, ladies and gents. Tonight and tomorrow we’ll find out who’ll be meeting at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup action kicks-off on Thursday. Two big ones to look out for as Chelsea host Villa and Man City go to Tottenham (both on Friday).