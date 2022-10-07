The gauntlet was well and truly thrown down this past weekend at the track, with Atlantis drivers taking on the Cape Town crews in a Spin and Drift extravaganza that went right down to the wire. It being the last Street Mania of the year, organisers decided to up the competition by bringing this team challenge with kwaai cash prizes, plus the bragging rights of being called top dogs of 2022, up for the ultimate winners.

SIDE BY SIDE: Lining up for kwaai Spin Outlaws. PICTURES: FRANKY FROM RAZOR MEDIA Powered by the City of Cape Town and Spin and Drift Outlaws, the evening comprised Spin, Drift and Drags down the main straight. SMOKIN’ AKSIE: Drag strip was busy all evening. PICTURES: FRANKY FROM RAZOR MEDIA Atlantis was captained by Chezlin Wiener (standing in for Shane Green), while Riedwaan Oliver led the Cape Town team, in a close battle of six head-to-head games. Novice spinners took to the tarmac first, with Cape Town taking three of the four challenges in a fun setup that was intended to help the kids prepare for the big leagues.

BREG LEKKER: Team Atlantis won the trophies. PICTURES: FRANKY FROM RAZOR MEDIA Muhammad Uzayr Rajah won his game for Atlantis, while Aleem Moosa and Raees Wier won their battles for Cape Town. For the first time, racemaster Raziek Rajah handed his walkie-talkie over to Renzo Quickfall and joined the fray for Atlantis. The pro spinners on the day included the comeback of Bronnie White for team CPT, which might have led teammate Shadeed Moosa to express a certain overconfidence for the win.

However, showmanship and confidence is a good portion of the battle, so good for him! PROPVOL: The event was well attended. PICTURES: FRANKY FROM RAZOR MEDIA The competition came down to the wire, as team CPT led all the way up to the final head-to-head battles involving all six spinners from each team. This was the decider. Unfortunately, Wafeeq Oliver of CPT handed Atlantis a geluk with mechanical failure. Of course, this goes beyond plain luck as managing to keep your car on the pitch is part and parcel of the Spin game.

Needless to say, the pressure was on judge Pedro Quickfall to make fair decisions, which he must have done right as people accepted outcomes with no disputes. After that, a lot worked in the favour of Atlantis as the team narrowly took the win and a huge trophy and cash prize. Kenny Rinkwest won the R25k wrap from Acom. What was really nice, and testament to the sense of community in the Spin game, was that when Shane Green took the Golden Trophy, he decided to share the R10k prize between the teams so everyone could have a lekker close-out party once the event was over. Good to see a generous approach in motorsport.