An elderly gentleman reached out to me to say a special thank you to the Metro Police. Abdurahman Kapery, 73, says he forgot to switch off his car lights while enjoying something to eat.

He got a bit of a fright when he came out and the car wouldn’t start. But four Metro cops, who witnessed his struggle, decided to assist and come to his rescue. He says they went out of their way to find jumper cables.

Abdurahman explains: “After struggling for more than an hour and asking others for help, these cops came out of their own to assist me. “Thank you for assisting me in that difficult and dangerous situation.” The pensioner sent us a photograph he took with his heroes but says that, unfortunately, he didn’t get their names.