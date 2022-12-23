There’s a side effect of drinking and driving that we often don’t consider, besides the obvious fact that doing so creates dire danger on the roads and imperils the lives of not only the driver, but all those around.
This side effect has to do with the availability of police officers. We live in a country where crime is rife, and we need all the law enforcement officers we can get.
So, when police resources are unnecessarily taken up with testing and busting gesuipte drivers, it leaves a space open for more serious criminals to commit crimes unbusted.
Basically, drunk driving cases clog up an already over-full justice system. We need all the police resources we can get, and you can do your part by driving sober – every time, all the time. No negotiations.