It seems like scammers and skelms just never take a break. In fact, they seem to become more brazen and ruthless, often targeting the most vulnerable in society who can least afford it.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is warning people against employment scams at local hospitals. Groote Schuur Hospital, in particular, has seen an increase in this type of employment scams. Groote Schuur spokesperson Alaric Jacobs says these criminals are creating fake posts on social media, about jobs available at the hospital. They supply a cellphone number and then they chat with their victims.

“Eventually they [the victim] get offered a job and then the person asks them to pay money for a uniform, or for medical testing,” Jacobs adds. SPOKESPERSON: Alaric Jacobs. “The victim then pays over the money via an EFT or Shoprite banking. These victims are told to report to the hospital the next day to start working. “When they arrive at the hospital, we have to inform them they have been scammed.”

Jacobs says that they had been unable to open a case because the crime is being committed via social media. They have assisted some of the victims to open a case with police. Often people take their last cash, or even borrow money, to pay these skelms so that they can get these so-called jobs.

Victims of the Groote Schuur employment scam have paid between R2 000 and R3 000. I find that many people are calling those who fall for these scams “stupid and gullible”, but do we really understand how desperate people are for work, and how smooth and convincing these skelms are? Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie explains that people should educate themselves on how to keep their lives private on social media by creating secure passwords and utilising anti-virus networks.

“We are inundated with scams that are doing the rounds – electronic, as well as other forms of fraud. However, many people who fall prey to these schemes are unwilling or ashamed to lay formal complaints. Despite many awareness campaigns, some people are still ignorant to tips shared and remain vulnerable,” Pojie adds. Andrea Coetzee, HR specialist and founder of CEO Minds Inc, says this time of the year the recruitment industry also runs numerous ads, making it even more difficult for people to distinguish real jobs from fake ones. SLIM ADVICE: Andrea Coetzee. “This is the time of the year when companies are preparing for the financial year end, and change management in their organisations.

“This is when opportunistic scammers take maximum advantage of the struggling economy, and the socio-economic strain faced by the unemployed. There are various ways scammers are exploiting the desperation of job seekers through advertising ‘online applications’, for the pure purpose of data collection as well as posting links from untrusted sources, opening candidates to hacking and spyware on their devices. “A number of these scams also collect banking details of candidates, and request payment to be made,” Coetzee says. With regards to “fees”, she notes that it is unlawful to charge job seekers a fee for recruitment services such as fees for placing the candidate in a job, fees for processing an application and paying fees for conducting integrity checks required for recruitment.

There is no payment required for or associated with the recruitment process, or commencement of work. “When candidates are employed, employers do not have the right to deduct any fees from their remuneration for any costs or fees related to their employment into a position,” Coetzee adds. “This may not be hidden as administration fees, contract fees or any form of cost or deduction related to the employment of an individual.

“In South Africa, employers may pay placement fees to recruitment agencies for sourcing and processing candidates through a recruitment process. It is not the responsibility of the candidate to pay for this placement.” Coetzee say that any candidates who feel they may have been illegally charged for such, may approach the Department of Labour via their website, www.labour.gov.za/contacts, to file a complaint against the offender. If you have been a victim of this type of extortion, report it to your local SAPS, or contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or access the MySaps app.