We don’t like to think about death and for that reason, many of us don’t have a valid will in place. Sadly, a moerse 75% of South Africans die without a will. This can lead to ugly, traumatic showdowns between family and friends after loved ones die.

Luckily there are many organisations that draw up free wills, especially during the month of September, which is Wills Month. I posed the following questions to Capital Legacy, leaders in the areas of wills and estates. Q What are the requirements for a will to be valid?

A For a will to be valid in South Africa it has to adhere to the requirements as set out in the Wills Act 7 of 1953. These requirements include that: A person must be over the age of 16 years; The will must be in writing;

The will must be signed by the Testator/Testatrix, on each page and at the end. The signing of the will should be witnessed by two competent independent witnesses, who sign on each page and at the end of the will too. Any oversights may result in your will being regarded as invalid which could lead to a costly legal exercise to rectify.

Q What is the difference between a trust and a will? A A will is a document that contains your final wishes on how you want your estate to be distributed when you pass away. Your will would include details of who will inherit your assets when you pass away, for example your properties, cars, jewellery, investments etc. Without a will in place, there are no clear instructions as to how you want your estate to be distributed and so the law of intestate succession will apply which means your estate will be distributed according to a set formula by the government.

It is important that you make sure your will complies with the Wills Act to ensure it is valid. It is best not to be too detailed in your will, as you would then have to amend your will every time something happens, but you should broadly consider the various scenarios that may be relevant. A trust, on the other hand, is a legal structure established to transfer property and assets to beneficiaries. A trust requires continuous management by trustees, but can be a useful structure for estate planning. Testamentary trusts are trusts you create through your will and when set up correctly, they provide financial provision, safeguarding of assets and certainty for beneficiaries until the beneficiaries are able to manage their inheritances effectively on their own.

This means they enable ‘financial guardianship’ for your beneficiaries, much like a guardian who will care for your children. There are certain tax exemptions which may be applied to the trust depending on its specific purpose. This helps ensure that the inheritance left to minor children or beneficiaries who are unable to manage their own financial affairs, is managed well and to their benefit.

In the case of minors and individuals who are unable to manage their own finances, if there is no trust in place, their inheritances are paid to the Government Guardian’s Fund. Q Why do many people still die without a valid will? A Superstition: People feel that if they think about writing a will, they would actually cause their death or misfortune.

Trust: Others genuinely feel that their children are responsible enough to share their estate amongst themselves, and in accordance with their wishes. Therefore, they don’t think they need a will. But, we have all seen how inheritance money can turn people into monsters. Too young: Some people feel only the elderly or those on their deathbed should be drawing up a will. Property isn’t valuable enough: Others think their property just isn’t worth enough for them to have a will drawn up.

FEARFUL: People think drawing up a will could cause their death Q What are the most common consequences of not having a will? A You lose the opportunity to decide who inherits what, and your estate is distributed according to South African law. This means people who you may not have wanted to benefit from your estate can do so now. Your partner may be left with nothing if you are not married, or your will is not updated from a previous marriage.

Your children’s inheritance could pass to the government Guardian’s Fund, which falls under the administration of the Master of the High Court. Family feuds often occur when final wishes are not clearly documented in a will. Winding up your estate can take years. If you have not appointed a professional executor, the government is essentially in control of the process.

Q Can the executor of a will change anything? A No. The executor of a will does not have the authority to change anything in a will. Q What does the executor of the will have to do?

A An executor of a will is responsible for making sure that all the legal aspects of the will are actioned. The executor is legally liable and accountable to the Master of the High Court but may issue power of attorney to various administration service providers to complete various tasks in the estate administration process. Functions of the executor includes things like: Having power of attorney;

Taking control of the estate assets; Submitting the Liquidation and Distribution Account (L&D) to the Master of the High Court, within six months from the issuing of the letters of executorship; Planning the liquidation;

Considering the claims against the estate; Paying liabilities; Distributing inheritances.