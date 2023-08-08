I am happy when action is taken against those who defraud the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), as there are many struggling people who are legitimately entitled to those funds and who could do with the social grants. I also want the employees of Sassa, who are involved in the fraud and theft, to face the consequences – not only the recipients. If it is an “inside job” – those on the inside, should face the full might of the law.

It was recently revealed that Sassa has launched an investigation to reclaim R544 million owed to it by some who wrongly benefited. Speaking with the Sunday Tribune, spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said Sassa had appointed four debt collection agencies to assist them in recovering the debt owed to them by 38 431 debtors. “The biggest contributor to this amount is the inclusion of beneficiaries who are not eligible for social assistance [social grants obtained through misrepresentation of information], hence is why we have decided to appoint Ncube Incorporated Attorneys, Kumyolz Investments, Credit Intelligence and Markalio Revenue Solution to help us resolve this matter,” Godlwana said.

“These debt collectors will use a range of collection activities namely calls, tracing of debtors, sending SMS, letters and emails and under no circumstances should debtors pay back the money directly to the debt collection agency. All outstanding funds must only be paid directly to a Sassa account,” added Godlwana. MEASURES ARE SET OUT: Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana Explaining the categories of debtors, Godlwana said a person qualified for a grant when they had an income of less than R5 000 threshold and then six months down the line, a person received a salary increase at work and did not inform Sassa to update the system as the Social Assistance Act 2004 prescribed. “When Sassa identifies grants for review, the beneficiary is found to have not disclosed to Sassa that the salary was increased and she continued to benefit even though her salary was above the threshold.

“The beneficiary will be expected to pay for the period she/ he started to receive an income above R5 000,” said Godlwana. “When a person does not live with the child and has been claiming that the child is living with them and upon investigation, Sassa concludes that the child was not living with the person who uses the grant, that person is liable to pay back the money received for the time that the child was not in their care. “We will be able to ascertain if the person is lying by getting the school progress report and affidavits from relatives,” added Godlwana.

She also stated that there were fraudulent cases where clients bought birth certificates and applied for ghost children through collusion with Sassa officials. “Those clients continue to receive the grant fraudulently and when she is now pregnant for real and visits a Sassa office to apply, she can’t account for the other ‘ghost’ children and she then concedes that she benefited unlawfully. “The biological child would then be registered but the mother will be expected to pay all the money she benefited unlawfully. If she works in public service she will be required to pay the debt with interest, if she’s not the debt will not accrue interest,” Godlwana said.

She added that criminal cases were opened for staff who colluded and there will be consequences internally. She warned debtors that subsequent to them being contacted by debt collectors, they must visit their nearest Sassa offices to confirm if they were legitimate so they can avoid being called criminals. What is happening to those employees at Sassa who are involved in fraud and theft of social grants?

On April 6, 2023, in an answer to a written parliamentary question (PQ) [RNW372-2023-03-28] from the DA, the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, revealed that criminal cases for fraud, corruption and theft have been opened against 761 Sassa officials over the past decade – 50 in 2021/22. ON A MISSION: Debt collection Yet, Sassa’s annual report indicated that only 37 cases were referred to the police for further investigation. In another DA PQ [RNW422-2023-03-28], she revealed that there was only consequence management in 424 of these cases.

In a statement issued by DA spokesperson on social development, Bridget Masango, it showed that of three cases of theft, only two resulted in suspensions without pay. The 259 cases of corruption resulted in only 69 dismissals, while only 30 of the officials involved suffered some form of suspension. Of the 122 individuals investigated for mismanagement and irregular payment, only three were dismissed.

Masongo went on to say: “While Sassa grant recipients continue to stress month after month about whether their grants will be paid on time, the agency and the Department of Social Development seem to have little interest in ensuring that money, vital to the survival of poor and vulnerable South Africans, is safe from thieving hands. “The more than R536 million looted in the past decade would have gone a long way in ensuring that Sassa offices are capacitated and addressing system failures and safety glitches. “With the rising cost of living, poor South Africans are barely keeping their heads above water.