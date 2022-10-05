There have been recent incidents involving Sassa which made the news. I am going to list them here, and give my opinion on them, but I would also like you to let us know your opinions of these Sassa issues.

SASSA SKELMS ALLEGEDLY STEALS R10.2M The Hawks recently arrested a Post Office branch manager, aged 37, and her boyfriend, 40, a former police officer, along with a former Post Officer teller, 35, and her husband, 50, a former teacher in Queenstown. It is alleged that R10.2 million was siphoned from the coffers of Sassa by this group.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the suspects allegedly stole grant funds from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in 2020 and 2021. “It is alleged that during the period 2020 and 2021, Post Office officials were stealing Sassa grant funds for their personal enrichment,” said Mgolodela. SIES: These skelms were bust defrauding the vulnerable out of their Sassa payments “Information was received by Crime Intelligence and handed over to the Hawks for extensive probing. The investigations revealed that the Post Office officials orchestrated the transactions by omitting, inflating and under-accounting entries on the systems in place to create an opportunity to siphon cash which was meant to pay Sassa beneficiaries.

“It is further alleged that ghost beneficiaries were also created. The inter-grant payment system (IGPS) and the accounting system were manipulated in this fashion,” added Mgolodela. The four fraud-accused have each been granted R3 000 bail. SIES: These skelms were bust defrauding the vulnerable out of their Sassa payments My opinion: If these people are found to be guilty then they should be jailed for life.

This isn’t just about stealing money – this is about skelms literally taking food out of the mouths of the most vulnerable in our society, and during Covid-19, one of the toughest times in world history. Children died from hunger while they stole millions! DON’T DRINK OUT YOUR SASSA GRANT

Deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has come under fire for telling Sassa beneficiaries not to spend their payments on alcohol. Bogopane-Zulu was speaking at a foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) campaign in Limpopo this week. She said beneficiaries must start respecting their Sassa grants and using them to better their lives and not drink them away.

BE RESPONSIBLE: Don’t go bos drinking up all your Sassa grant money, mense According to Bogopane-Zulu, some women admitted to using the money for alcohol or paying for alcohol stokvels instead of buying food. The deputy minister said despite some women raising poverty and unemployment as a concern, they admitted to drinking and brewing their own alcoholic concoctions when they could not afford to buy alcohol. Bogopane-Zulu said the only way to fight foetal alcohol syndrome in the community is by women staying away from alcohol while they are pregnant.

My opinion: I agree that pregnant women should not be drinking during pregnancy, and that they should rather be using grant payments for food and other necessities. FAKE SASSA JOBS FOR R4800 Sassa is cautioning members of the public to ignore social media posts advertising jobs from Sassa.

A post shared on social media claims Sassa is looking for 200 unemployed youth for a 12-month contract with a stipend of R4 800 per month. The fake advert says the applicants are required to be South African aged 18 to 45, with a clear criminal record. There is an email address where applications are to be sent to, and even a link to click on. But it is all fake. This is a scam.

FAKE SASSA JOB INCLUDING BASIC SALARY AND UNIFORM Another fake post doing the rounds claims that Sassa is looking for 160 000 workers between the ages of 16 and 35. The fake job advert says the position includes a basic salary of up to R207,681 a year, a uniform, “working tools” and transport to working areas.

My opinion: These fake ads are normally put out there so that desperate, vulnerable jobless people can click on links to sites, boost the site visits, and supply their personal information which then gets packaged and sold as data. I think creating ads like these and getting people’s hopes up are really despicable. WARNING: Be vigilant of all the fake Sassa ‘adverts’. Picture: Twitter OCTOBER SASSA GRANT COLLECTION DATES

The grants will start being paid from Monday, October 3 Older persons: Monday, October 3 Disability grants: Tuesday, October 4