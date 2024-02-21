It seems that we cannot go for very long, without some big, and usually bad news about Sassa. The latest is that Postbank and Sassa are phasing out cash grant payments.

Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako has said this month’s grant payment cycle signalled the first phase of the process to close Post Office cash payment points (CPPs) by April 2024. In total, 870 CPPs will be closing. Diako said that from March 2024, beneficiaries will reportedly be unable to withdraw cash from Post Office branches in cities, towns, and rural branches that serve less than 50 beneficiaries.

However, the Post Office will continue to provide non-cash services, such as card reinsurances, PIN resets and statement printing. The plan is to migrate about half a million Sassa grant recipients who received their payouts in cash at post offices to other payment channels. Human rights organisation Black Sash said that the closure of CPPs means that beneficiaries will now be forced to dig deep into their pockets to travel to other pay points.

Black Sash regional manager for KwaZulu-Natal, Evashnee Naidoo, has been on record saying that the impact on grant beneficiaries will be “devastating”, especially for those in rural areas. She said: “Most [beneficiaries] are likely to open commercial bank accounts, but the challenge with this is the travel costs beneficiaries will incur as many are nowhere near commercial centres. This is also compounded by payment delays and many need to travel to ATMs or retailers on multiple days.” Recently, Naidoo spoke about the general panic and confusion among beneficiaries in February regarding the closure of the Post Office CPPs.

She added: “Within our beneficiaries, we have found a lot of confusion about the closure [of CPPs at post offices]. They do not know where they will be getting their grants. Now, they will have additional travel costs. “ATM security is also an issue, and retailers have begun to struggle with the number of beneficiaries coming in for payments. Naidoo also said that there has not been enough communication from government to assist with the closure of CPPs and help mense cope with the change in (National Payment System) NPS channels.

He concluded: “The majority of elderly and disabled grant recipients are reluctant to make the move to other NPS channels as they see the Post Office as a safe and reliable option to access their money. It also requires less technical literacy than ATMs.” NB: It is important to remember that your Sassa grant card works like a bank card and you can use it to withdraw money via various NPS channels, including from retailers such as Boxer, Pick n Pay, Spar, Shoprite, Usave and Checkers, as well as ATMs. If you have any grant related queries, contact: