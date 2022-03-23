What is that famous phrase again, ‘we’re all equal, but some are more equal than others’? That’s the situation right now in the Premier Soccer League.

Kaizer Chiefs has exposed the PSL’s disciplinary process in a big way, bafethu, and that’s really worrying.

Amakhosi won their arbitration case against the PSL, who had charged them for not showing up for their matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows last year.

Chiefs were hit by a bunch of Covid positive cases and as a result asked for their fixtures to be postponed, but the PSL refused and said that they had to honour the fixtures.

FORCED: City take on Chiefs

They didn’t travel to Durban for their match against Arrows, while City were made to make the trip and famously checked player cards with officials from outside the locked FNB Stadium gates.

The PSL’s rules are clear on Covid-related matters, Covid can’t be used as an excuse not to play or honour a match.

Cape Umoya, who have since been sold and relocated to Limpopo and are now called Venda Football Academy, were docked points after they failed to honour their fixture against Cape Town Spurs in January last year.

They, too, had asked the PSL to postpone the match after their players tested positive for Covid a few days before the match but their request was rejected and the points were awarded to Spurs.

It’s exactly the same situation Chiefs found themselves in, but the Soweto giants immediately took their case up to Safa Arbitration and they ruled in their favour last Friday.

That means that these two matches will now have to be scheduled for play between now and the end of the season.

City Chairperson John Comitis reacted with anger, going as far as saying “Chiefs can have the three points” in an audio tweet posted by sports broadcaster Robert Marawa.

ANGER: City’s John Comitis

He said: “It is a dark day for football in South Africa, I am flabbergasted. What happened to the PSL disciplinary committee? We allowed this thing to reach this point because we did not act and the prosecution did not act.”

This has been a complaint by many clubs about the PSL DC and their slow process. I’ve always felt it’s a department that is not taken seriously by the PSL.

It doesn’t have full-time people, the PSL prosecutor is also not in the office full-time. That position is now “ temporarily” held by Zola Majavu, who has returned to replace Nande Becker following his sudden resignation last year.

In his welcome address to the media, Majavu had hoped to “use the January period to play catch-up” and deal with the backlog of cases that were sitting with the PSL DC for months with no progress.

Comitis’ frustration is understandable because this is a situation that happened in December and now it’s nearly the end of March and they now have to entertain the fact that they will have to again travel to Johannesburg to play the match.

What’s worse is that City is in direct competition with Chiefs for second place, which means qualification for the prestigious Caf Champions League. This decision will without a doubt have a big impact on the final standings.

As things stand, the Citizens are in fifth place after the 21 matches that they’ve played with 33 points secured, the three points they were supposed to have been awarded from the Chiefs situation would have their record read 36 points and 22 games.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, are in third place and they have played a game less than City with 35 points in the bag, but if things were how they should be, they’d be on 35 points and 22 games.

Arrows reacted to the decision on the pitch, by beating Chiefs 1-0 in what was supposed to be the reverse fixture at the Calabash on Saturday.

They are now in 11th place and 28 points but should actually be on 31 points if the PSL had stuck to their guns. They will now need to find that extra motivation again for the yet to be rescheduled match against Chiefs.

The PSL needs to take a real look in the mirror and get their act together. The league needs permanent people in key leadership positions and departments.

This is the very same league that still can’t employ a permanent CEO, with Arrows Chairperson and PSL Executive Member Mato Madlala still the interim CEO since Brand de Villiers vacated the post back in 2015.

It’s just crazy to think, a whole billion rand organisation doesn’t have their administrative and legal house in order.

Right now, Chiefs are relieved because they will get a second chance to fix their stuttering season, but there’s no joy at Arrows and City, who without a doubt feel let down by the league where they are supposed to be on equal footing with other members.

