Playaz Inc Singpak are ready to welcome the festive season the best way they know how. Klops outfits are ready, the singpakke and street bands are hyped to be the best they can be. You can literally feel the gees in the air. Their Klops kamers are packed to capacity and the ouens can’t wait to be at the stadium.

Playaz Inc was established in 2017 and within just six years they have made a mark in the public eye for being a top team in the game. Last year, they won their section and this didn’t come as a surprise for many who took note of their items on stage. The klops are 1 000+ members strong and are not to be taken lightly in competition.

The band who will walk the streets are 200 members strong, so you know this is going to be a jol come Tweede Nuwe Jaar. SERIOUS: Playaz won their section last year Co-owner of the team Bred Scholtz says: “We prefer to let our actions speak louder than our words. “We are new in the game, but the members of the team have decades of wisdom behind this culture. We are going to bring our best to the table and we look forward to a clean year of healthy competition.

“I wish everything of the best to every team in every section”. Members who purchased their tracksuit also received their klopse uniform absolutely free of charge. This post on social media made everyone go crazy and in just one week they were completely sold out. GETTING READY: Playaz Inc at their rehearsals Co-owner of the Playaz, Achmat Williams says: “We have a responsibility to our youth, elders and people who were enslaved while bringing this culture to the Mother City.

“So we get together to raise funds and take on the responsibility of bringing people quality rather than quantity. “Since we were established, it was our goal to bring a different side to klopse than the norm. “I’m happy to say that it’s working and I’m even happier to say that we are ready for the upcoming season”.