As usual, there are people who did not receive their social grants for March. But Sassa says it isn’t their fault. They have confirmed that all grants, including the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, were paid on March 2, 3 and 6.

The agency said Postbank experienced a technical glitch, which has apparently now been resolved. Picture: Postbank/Facebook Sassa said that social grant beneficiaries who are still experiencing challenges with their March payments are advised to contact the Postbank customer number on 0800 535 455. You should have your ID number ready when calling.

Expiring Sassa cards In a recent media release, Postbank and Sassa called on social grants recipients using the Sassa/Postbank cards that are expiring in March 2023 (03/2023) to go and collect their new Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards at their nearest Post Office branch, starting Monday, March 13. Only people with Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards expiring in March should collect new cards at the South African Post Office.

Grant recipients who have cards that are not expiring during March should not go to collect new cards at the Post Office during this month. Sassa and Postbank will issue a public announcement regarding the dates and processes for the collection of Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards that expire in other months. Grant recipients having Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards expiring in further months should not be concerned because they will continue to receive their social grant monies into those cards as they remain valid.

EXPIRING: Collecting your new Sassa/Postbank cards. – Mondays and Tuesdays, starting from Monday, March 13, will be dedicated to the issuance of the cards to the Old Age Grants recipients and persons that receive Disability Grants. – Wednesday to Saturday, starting from Wednesday, March 15, will be dedicated to the collection of new Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards to recipients whose cards expire in March at any Post Offices branch nationwide by persons receiving Child Support Grants and persons receiving all other grants. Social grants recipients must bring along the following to any nearby Post Office branch to collect their new Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards:

– A SA identity document and the current Sassa/Postbank Gold Card that is expiring in March this year. Post Office branch staff will assist grant recipients to activate the new cards, select a new PIN and the cards will operate immediately to make withdrawals or any other type of transactions. New Sassa/Postbank Gold cards will only be issued at Post Offices to the person in whose name the expiring card has been issued.

No person will be able to collect a Sassa/Postbank Gold Card on behalf of another, unless they are registered with Sassa as a procurator. COLLECTION: Sassa money. Post Office Branch Business Hours: – Monday to Friday: 8am – 4pm

– Saturday: 9am – 1pm – Sunday: Closed Lost and misplaced cards

Grants recipients who have lost or misplaced their Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards expiring in March must also go to a nearby Post Office branch to collect their new Sassa/Postbank Gold cards. Post Office branch personnel will use fingerprint verification to issue the beneficiary with a new Sassa/Postbank Gold Card. Disability grant

Many people are unsure of whether they qualify for a disability grant. In South Africa, you can apply for a disability grant if you are permanently unable to work, or if you are temporarily unable to work for longer than six months due to a physical or mental disability. You get a permanent disability grant if your disability will continue for more than a year and a temporary disability grant if your disability will last for a continuous period of not less than six months and not more than 12 months.

A permanent disability grant does not mean you will receive the grant for life, but only that it will continue for longer than 12 months. To qualify, you must: – be a South African citizen or permanent resident or refugee and living in South Africa at the time of application;

– be between 18 and 59 years old; – not be cared for in a state institution; – have a 13-digit, bar-coded identity document (ID);

– not earn more than R86 280 if you are single or R172 560 if married; – not have assets worth more than R1 227 600 if you are single or R2 455 200 if you are married; – undergo a medical examination where a doctor appointed by the state will assess the degree of your disability;

– take along any previous medical records and reports when you make the application and when the assessment is done. The doctor will complete a medical report and will forward the report to Sassa. The report is valid for three months from the date you are assessed. According to Sassa, if you are under 18 and need permanent care due to your disability, your primary caregiver can apply for a Care Dependency Grant.

If you don’t have an ID, you will be required to complete an affidavit and provide proof of having applied for the document from the Department of Home Affairs. If you have not applied for an ID, you must do so within three months of applying for the grant. After submitting your application you will be given a receipt to keep as proof of application.

It may take up to three months to process your application. If your grant is approved, you will be paid from the day you applied. Application forms are not available online, you must get them from your nearest Sassa office.

For more information on disability grants, you can go to: https://www.gov.za/services/social-benefits/disability-grant Email: [email protected]