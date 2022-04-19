Customer service counts – in every sector. This includes local and national government institutions.

Sadly, the service from government (i.e. public) institutions is often horrific.

Sometimes, the elderly and the most vulnerable in society have to stand in the cold and dark, in queues from the early hours of the morning, only to be turned away when they reach the door.

There is no shelter, no seating and no toilets for those waiting outside.

But what is the absolute worst for me is the attitude of the staff at some of these places.

They seem to think that their position – from security guard to cleaner to teller – has somehow been ordained by God! Hulle dink hulle is royalty!

And their attitude towards those who they are supposed to be serving sucks!

It is as if they think they are doing their clients a favour, meanwhile it is what they get paid to do, and by taxpayer money no less.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like we have any choice but to accept this sort of disgusting behaviour, since no one seems to care.

Not the managers in charge of these places or even those higher than them.

It really is a matter of “Deh! Wees dankbaar vir wat julle kry, while we continue to earn our salaries and perks.”

PUBLIC PAIN: Government workers think they’re royalty and doing citizens a favour. File Picture: Angus Scholtz/African News Agency (ANA)

This is also happening in the private retail and service space.

Perhaps it’s because we have become so accustomed to crappy service from the public sector that we shy away from standing up for our rights as customers in the private space.

I am aware that customers can be difficult sometimes but I do also know that there are a lot that companies and their staff who can do better.

These are some of the things that peeve me off the most about substandard customer service:

– Arrogant attitude and tone of voice: I don’t know why floor sales staff especially find it necessary to have this attitude with the buying public. I don’t care how bad a day you are having, just be decent and kind when a customer requires your assistance.

– “I don’t care” attitude: If you don’t care about the needs of your customers – then rather give someone else the chance to get paid and do your job with more “lus” and eagerness.

– Lack of product knowledge and training: There are few things worse than asking a service consultant (in person or over the telephone) a question, and their response is “I don’t know”. Here, I blame management and those higher up whose jobs it is to see that staff receive proper training. But seriously, even if you don’t know, make the effort to find out, instead of just brushing off or ignoring a customer.

– Not giving the product or service that is advertised: Please just give me what I paid for. It isn’t a favour you are doing. It is my right to get what I paid for.

– Not being accessible and ignoring communication: It frustrates me to no end when I can’t get hold of the company on the contact details that they provide. If I add all the airtime and data I spend to the price of the original product/service – then is it even worth buying it anymore?

– Bouncing customers around from one person or department to the next: There seems to be a distinct lack of responsibility taken when it comes to customer queries, complaints and refunds. They merrily just send you to someone else!

I am not saying that everyone in the service industry is rude and uncaring, but let’s be honest – it does happen.

Often companies and staff think that it is the “big” things which make or break their business, when it is actually the little things which all add up to make the difference.

What to do if you experience continuous bad service:

– Stop feeling like that is what is due to you. It doesn’t matter what price you pay for something – it is your right to expect good, polite service.

– Take it further. Escalate the matter as high as you can within the company. Take down names, times and details.

– Share your service experience with others. If it is good, people will be encouraged to buy there, and if it isn’t, then you could be saving someone else from wasting time and money.

– Take your business elsewhere if you continue to be treated badly.

Super-Service Shoutout

Today, my super–service shoutout goes to Tasmeena Mohammed, better known as Taz.

She is the exuberant lady with the signature headgears behind the counter at Taz Boutique in Gatesville.

This shop is a landmark institution in Gatesville.

Taz Boutique in Gatesville. Picture supplied

People come from all across the country, and even the world to shop there. It’s definitely one of my “go-to” places for anything from socks, to kaftans, scarves and dresses.

This shop is constantly busy and Taz always has a smile on her face.

She always greets her clients, interacts with them and makes them feel special.

She also has a very good relationship with her staff, who follow her lead and are therefore also always eager to help and serve clients.

Taz is also well-known for her generosity to the community.

Tasmeena Mohammed, better known as Taz. Picture sipplied

What I like about her, is that she has no airs and graces about “being the owner”.

In fact, she always tells people “I am but the custodian of this shop which the Almighty has granted me. I am in service to Him and the people.”

I think it is this humility and sincerity to serve which sees small businesses like these thrive. May Tasmeena and Taz Boutique be in service to the community for many more years.

