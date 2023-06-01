A sense of sadness has struck the Mother City after five school children lost their lives in a horrific accident in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday. The pupils were en route to school when the driver of the bakkie allegedly lost control.

I’d like to take this opportunity to say how deeply saddened I am by this incident. I wish the affected families and school communities ease and contentment during this strenuous time. Rest in peace: Tragedy in Mitchells Plain. I have to urge motorists to abide by the rules of the road, we cannot lose precious lives because of negligence.

May these little ones’ dear souls rest in eternal peace. Thank you Cape Town for opening your hearts through tributes to these kids at this time. But, on a lighter note, last week I was invited to host the Metro South Education District’s Language is Lekka awards. It was a night that was filled with special guest celebrities, who shared their journeys with aspiring learners.

Comedian Marc Lottering shared his love for reading, motivating educators and learners alike. Shared: Star Marc Marc said: “Nothing I do would ever have been possible without being able to read or communicate, we have to find the importance in books again and show the rest of the Cape Flats that reading is of utmost importance.” Latiefa Charles, the events co-ordinator along with the hosting school, Norman Henshilwood High, put together a special evening for the learners, treating them to a three-course dinner.

Kids showed off their debating skills, some of them proving that their surroundings or circumstance will not dictate their very bright futures. Lekker: Pupils treated to three-course dinner. Schools who competed were New Eisleben High, Darun Na’im, as well as Rocklands, Portlands, Wynberg, Westridge, Springfield, Crestway and other high schools. The big winners were Rocklands High, who won the debate. Portlands High won the reading and Darun Na’im won the writing section.