One of the classics that really shone at the Timour Hall show recently was this 1969 Chevrolet Fleetside C10 truck. Shone is perhaps not quite the right word, as this truck is presented in what’s known as a ‘patina’ look, where the age and history is literally etched into the paintwork.

Rather than restoring this 50-odd-year-old vehicle to almost new, Jacques de Wet – who has been trusted by a client to bring his choice of vehicular art to the truck – has gone for the aged look, though that has now been locked in with layers of clear lacquer. EXPERT: Jacques de Wet builds and sells for select clientele.Pictures: Tashreeq Bijley This is not the first time Jacques, an old hand at restoration and customisation, not to mention drag racing, has been featured in Bobby Nitro as he appeared almost a decade ago with a Chevair modified for speed. One thing is obvious, and it’s that Jacques appreciates his V8s. This Fleetside is powered by a later model small block V8. Upgrades include a performance intake, performance camshaft, carburetors and branches.

Jacques says: “It all started with my grandfather who owned a workshop many moons ago, as well as my uncle Raymond de Wet, both big influences in my life.” SWEET COMBO: Interior is mix of old and modern electronics.Pictures: Tashreeq Bijley The Fleetside truck is certainly a piece to admire, a combination of old and new. On the new side is the way it sits nice and low on airbags, as well as the digital dashboard on the interior. Then there’s the appearance of an old school radio with marvelous oversized push buttons, but with modern electronic insides including Bluetooth. Then there’s also the keyless start-up on the modern side of things. Old style are the seats, the handles and general wear and tear.

VOOMAH: A small block Cehv V8 with some essential extras.Pictures: Tashreeq Bijley Jacques says: “My business JD Racing is about building old vehicles and doing custom work. This client, who has also trusted me with his 1968 Camaro, relies on me to make the rebuild decisions and sell the cars.” Asked about the impressions he gets, Jacques says: “People look at this raggedy looking bakkie, then when you drop it on the bags people are amazed. Sometimes they even ask the silly question, ‘when are you going to spray it?’” DUDE: Jacques de Wet.Pictures: Tashreeq Bijley Jacques reckons his dream car is a 1969 Camaro with a stroked 454 big block powerplant.