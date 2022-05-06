If there is one thing that all the drivers at this weekend’s Simola Hill Climb have in common, that thing must be focus, the sense and ability to precision focus on the road before them, and every little bump in it. And this is on a track, with safety in place, so how much more so should we, as drivers on public roads, be diligent about our levels of focus? A helluva lot more is the simple answer.

With so many moving parts – pedestrians, other drivers, animals, children – our roads can suddenly become an obstacle course that requires your full attention. The obvious thief of your attention, and Bobby Nitro cringes at having to mention this one again, is your cellphone. To this day drivers text while driving or answer calls.