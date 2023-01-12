Things went well once again for the KKKA but so many were not allowed to enter the stadium due to the venue reaching capacity sooner than expected. To some of us this comes across as a bad thing but to an organisation putting things together, this is a good problem to have.

People stood in the scorching heat while queuing to enter the Athlone Stadium, and it was obvious that they were very upset, according to social media posts and screams coming from the aunties and uncles in the lines. People had too much to complain about, but it was from those who didn’t get what they want. TOPS: Juvie Boys Entertainers jol. According to the The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) board, people who look at everything from the outside don’t understand why klopse don’t always arrive on time.

Captains plan throughout the year, trying to raise enough money just to afford the buses to transport them to the stadium. These four or five buses drive to different areas on the Cape Flats before this happens. Buses are requested to respect the tradition and take troupes to a “tafel” or two. For far too long I’ve always had the feeling that klops teams, the KKKA and those in power had a lack of respect for their supporters when it comes to time management, and I still feel it’s an issue that should be addressed.

But this perspective on things makes it easier to understand, especially when you consider the number of kids and teenagers these directors and captains had to take responsibility for. No one can be left behind before they enter the stadium. Last Saturday, all the teams showed off and brought their best to the stadium, while the adjudicators scored them for their Best Dress, Grand March Pass, Klopse Jol, Senior and Junior Drum Major.

The audience erupted for every troupe. While I sat and enjoyed this whirlwind of culture, you hear the old toppies and the veterans of the game stating their winners even before watching the next troupe. I have to say that despite the size of your team or the noise of your supporters, the judges will follow a set criteria for adjudicating. The best team according to those will be the winner at the end of this year’s competition.

This weekend, the audience can look forward to even more points for their teams as the judges put pen to paper and score them for the Juvenile Sentimental, Adult Sentimental, English Combine Chorus, Female Sentimental and Afrikaans Moppie Song. Teams included in Section One are the Manenberg Superstars, Fabulous Woodstock Starlites, West London All Stars, Juvie Boy Entertainers, Baruch Entertainers and Cape Town Hawkers. I know that these teams are paying top dollar to bring in the very best vocalists to perform for them. Teams and klops baase I know have paid for female vocalists, and some have paid big money for sentimental singers.

Cape Town Street Parade event manager Riyaad Peters says the future of this iconic cultural festival is growing brighter as the years pass by and it’s certainly showing the potential to make an impact on Cape Flats communities of the Cape Flats. “On behalf of all Capetonians who will don a satin suit this klopse season, we would like to take this opportunity and thank you for the support during this time. We thank the directors of the board and the captains of the teams for the roles they have played to ensure our instruments are heard again after a very long three-year silence,” Peters explains. A very exciting thing for me about Section One is that in 2020, Juvies won a section and Baruch won the other. This year they’re both in one section.