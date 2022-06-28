Q Hi Auntie Pearl, can you please help me handle this situation that I am in? I moved in with my girlfriend a couple of months ago and everything is going kwaai between us.

Actually, I am right on the point of asking her to marry me, it’s that serious. The problem is that her ex-hubby is still living with us in the house! They got divorced over a year ago, and she is letting him lam it uit at her place because she feels sorry for him as he only has a part-time job.

Auntie, don’t get me wrong, I think that my girl is amazing for doing something so kind, but I don’t want to live with her ex when we are engaged and later married. It’s her house, so I don’t know if I can tune her about how she runs the place. How do I get this guy to vat die pad? Am I out of line if I don’t want him hanging around? How do I handle the situation with my bride-to-be?

From Denzil A Jirre Denzil, no you are not out of line at all! Nobody would want to share a home with their partner’s ex. Dis mos bleddie malligheid. Sure, maybe it is nice and kind of your girl to let her ex bum around the house, but Auntie’s not going to throw a parade for her or anything.

There are mos lots of ways to support and help a person without keeping them on as a housemate. Hollang at the home you two share is not one of them! If you are so serious that you are thinking of getting married, then you sure as hell have a say about what goes on in the house. It’s mos going to be your home too. You have to speak up. And sooner rather than later.