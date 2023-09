To end off this week, I’d like to ask that you accept this as a personal greeting from my home to yours. To my brothers and sisters of peace I wish to bid farewell to you as my family and I embark on our very first trip to Mecca for Umrah, God willing.

We will keep you and your family in prayer and ask the Almighty to accept this form of Ibaadah. I leave on Sunday at 12pm.