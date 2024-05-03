Pictures supplied Last weekend, the local event Spin Outlaws completed the second instalment of the 2024 season at Killarney International Raceway.

The outing came after another event, the recent Red Bull Shay’ iMoto competition took place in Cape Town for the first time. Spin Outlaws’ Renzo Quickfall said at the time, that the major event was testament to what Spin Outlaws had set out to achieve. Seeing the number one spinner of the local series, Chadwin “Boksie” Hadjie, take top spot in South Africa, showed that Spin Outlaws was having a positive effect on driver ability and temperament.

THIS HIS HOW HE ROLLS: Muhamad Uzayr Rajah pilots around an obstacle last weekend Cape Town spinners have evolved to be among the best in SA. But we always knew that. Anyhow, it’s a bragging-rights game. In the first Spin Outlaws event this year, Tarquin Joostenberg took first place, with Junaid van Schalkwyk in second and Yaseen Damon in third. In the Junior series, Muhammad Uzayr Rajah came first, Logan Quickfall second and Nazeemah van Schalkwyk third. Last weekend saw the gremlins come out though, as part of any spin day is keeping your car on the track.

Tarquin suffered a mechanical failure that prevented him from completing the event. There were more car issues, with Shandre Green and Justin Bemors withdrawing their cars in the semifinals.

This left the field wide open for the rest to catch up on points for the season. The event was exciting to say the least, with Chadwin taking first place, Junaid second and Shane Green in third. Junior drivers saw Josh White truly rise to the occasion by taking first, Muhammad in second and Raees Wier in third.

Last year’s Western Cape champions, Chadwin (Seniors) and Muhammad (Juniors) will have much to prove this season, as the other competitors have upped their game. Winning a title is one thing, holding on to it is quite another. Two winners of last year's competition. Muhamad Uzayr Rajah (right) and Chadwin Hadjie (left). Racemaster Raziek Rajah says: “Spin Outlaws has offered a safe and controlled alternative to spinners that has survived amid all the banter that obstacle spinning will not work.” Talking about the preset layout of the competition, he adds: “Although I’m certainly not averse to freestyle spinning, it is impossible to create competition from freestyle spinning as beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

“Spinners feel like race drivers when they pull up to the start line at Spin Outlaws. It is our intention to create champions and we offer them the platform to grow their ability and skill level.” Many spinners across the Cape look ahead to a time when there will be two or three more accessible pitches available to them. Killarney is sometimes too far to travel for many drivers and punters. Raziek says: “It is known that there are various illegal spinning pitches due to a lack of facilities in the City of Cape Town.