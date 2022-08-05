Now, Bobby Nitro is aware that it’s not very PC of late to pick out certain groups of people, a demographic, and focus on them with a set of comments, but Bobby is going to do it anyway. Young men, yes you guys, between the ages of 20 and 29 are the ones most likely to walk or drive after taking a dop or three.

It might be because the human brain only really evolves caution in the mid-twenties, after all, it’s a time of risk and adventure, but surely that can be done on mountains or tracks or jumping out of planes. Anywhere else but on the roads. So yes, Bobby is speaking directly to young men here. It is not proof of your manhood to drive drunk, or fast for that matter, nor is it proof of your capability behind the wheel.