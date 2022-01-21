First came the teasers, the more angular Yaris with the large rear spoiler, carbon fibre everywhere, and people speculated about a hotted-up hatch about to make an entry.

What was for certain, however, that this was going to be a very special Yaris set for extra hooliganism on and off the road.

What’s interesting about this makeover is that the hot-off-the-press GRMN Yaris, limited to 500 production units available in Japan only, does not go for a bigger engine with more power.

It applies the same 200kW and 360Nm from its ferocious little 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder motor.

What has changed, though, is the ride quality. The focus has been on increased stiffness, less weight, better aerodynamics and shorter gearing.

It might not sound like a big change, but it’s an important one, and will definitely make the car sharper and more engaging.

rear seats removed and structural bracing added

For starters, the rear seats have been ripped out, reducing weight by 20kg.

They have been replaced by a reinforcement brace. The bonnet, roof and rear spoiler of the GRMN Yaris are made of a high-rigidity carbon weave.

To add more rigidity, there are 545 more spot welds and additional structural adhesive has been applied.

Toyota GR Division says the closer-range six-speed manual gearbox has a lower final gear refined in the motorsport field, and the Circuit edition comes with Bilstein shocks with adjustable damping force.

Getting one will ask for dedication to the marque. For starters, you will already need to own a Yaris, then apply via a lottery system, with pricing coming in at around R985 000.

What it does prove, however, for us backyard modifiers, is that bigger engines are not necessarily the only way to go to up the performance.

