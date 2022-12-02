With two big events in one day this past weekend, Bobby Nitro looked for that narrative theme – the shared story between them. This turned out to be the participation of a collection of dedicated petrolheads and kwaai cabbies from Joburg brought down by a certain Tariq ‘Chip’ Moosa, a big name in customising up north with his Chicano’s Customs shop in Sandton.

The events, The SABeemer Tunnel Run and Lowstad’s Slammed at the Lake, are two must-see happenings, and the Jozi crew brought a prime collection of Beemers. We’re talking a 1993 BMW 850ci, a 1990 325is (the legend itself), an E39 540 and an F80 M3, with a bit of a bagged Audi R8 for the static show only. SO POPULAR: The event was propvol karre. Picture: SHAHIEM BELL Bobby spoke to Chip after his busy weekend, this being his sixth year of stieking uit to support the local scene.

He says: “What attracts me to the Cape Town car scene is the incredible unity of the guys here, the amazing hospitality and the gratitude we receive. Oh, not to forget the beautiful scenery along the route, which is something we don’t have in Joburg.” Come Sunday, Chip and his three friends piloted the Beemers for the tunnel run in the morning. He says: “What I found interesting is that you are getting more and more of the newer models in the Cape as opposed to the older classics, this is different to Joburg.” As a collector, Chip has 23 cars, mostly BMWs. Bobby had to ask him which single car he would drive off in if asked to choose only one.

CRUISING: Sean and Kenny on the N1. Picture: SHAHIEM BELL He acknowledged it was a tricky choice but opted for the SA-made 325is, saying: “When I was a kid, and we aspired to one day owning a choice car, it was this BMW we all desired. So, in a way, owning two is a way of realising a childhood dream. “It will always be the most respected BMW ever.” Then, the Joburg guys convoyed to the Hillcrest quarry in Bellville for a Low Stad event that attracts the cream of the scene, with top-notch cars and a location of note.

NIKS BETTER THAN A CLASSIC: BMW E9 looking good in the background. Picture: SHAHIEM BELL Organiser Natheer Moses says: “The show was awesome, and although the space is restricted the quality was up from last year. The DJ box, for example, was made from half a Chevvy Impala.” Chip says: “The venue was amazing. I’m a huge fan of the CT scene, there’s so much creativity and the guys are not afraid to play with colours, they’re not following a formula.” For Chip, two cars stood out. He says: “there was this Chevvy C10 with so much fabrication and an uncommon level of detail. I stood for a hour just being impressed by it.