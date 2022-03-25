If you get the picture, and that means being personally responsible for your safety and the safety of those around you, you might ask about a strategy.

After all, it’s one thing to buy into the theory of responsibility, but quite another to put it into action.

A simple way to find an action plan is to look at the statistics. Firstly, wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of death in a crash by 45%.

Secondly, 60% of crashes happen at night, between 6pm and 6am. Thirdly, it is estimated that almost a third of crashes involve cellphone use, mostly texting.

Therefore, if you want to take responsibility, it means always wearing a seatbelt, both you and passengers. Then, extra care while out driving at night, and no alcohol allowed. Also, stay off that phone, no exceptions. If you simply have to text, pull over safely beforehand.

If we can all make a serious effort to do all this, then you save yourself and your loved ones from becoming part of those awful statistics.

[email protected]