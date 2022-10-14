A collection of matrics took the phrase “arrive in style” to new heights recently with the help of a Cape car crew and the collection of kwaai vehicles they got together. Nothing quite like a van to transport you and your friends to the big night out, and the two luxury Quantums definitely created a centrepiece, flanked by a brand-new Polo 8 and a Range Rover.

When drivers Rudewaan and Sumaya Ganief in the Sound Beam Audio taxis, Kamillah Slamdien in the VW and Saaligh Moosa in the Mr Bubbles Carwash Range Rover turned up in 7th Avenue Grassy Park, the vibe was one to remember as you can imagine. Tariq Paulse, organiser of Cape Town Stance, an outreach and stance group, was instrumental in putting this event together. He describes the arrival like this: “The show-stopper van pulled up making some noise and got the people dancing to the tunes of Temple Boys.” HIER’S DIE MANNE: From left, matrics Ethan America, Cheslyn Samuels, Jaden Walters and Safwaan Bailey riding in style CT stance has been rather quiet on the scene for a while but this sponsored event represents a killer comeback for the stance collective.

Apparently the learners took this as an opportunity to show off some moves to the gathering crowd. Sounds like a mini-street party, with Sumaya slamming the yellow Bumblebee van to the ground and the learners getting to try out the nicely lit luxury interior. Jaden Walters says: “I was so surprised because I’ve never expected cars like those to transport us to our matric ball. When we got to the venue, it was all greatness and screams because our friends also never expected these rides.” From Grassy Park the convoy made its way to Tuscany Gardens in Rylands, where the big arrival took place and the waiting crowds literally went wild, especially when Bumblebee was lowered again in that super-smooth airbag fashion.

Safwaan Bailey adds: “The car that I drove in was a real elegant whip, the music was great, and the conversations were great. At the venue there was nothing but good vibes.” VOL SMILES: An excited Safwaan Bailey gets a sorted ride to the ball This, too, was a great experience for the drivers as they enjoyed putting smiles on the faces of the learners and are already looking forward to hosting many more matric balls. Ethan America, who got to ride in the Range Rover, says: “I wanted to be dropped off in style, and that was style. It was a nice, relaxed drive and I enjoyed the company of the drivers. Most of our friends were in awe and wanted to know if we pulled up in the taxis.”

Cheslyn Samuels was excited the entire day, adding: “The drive to the venue was a real vibe, the massive sound system at the back was amazing. It was epic. “When we arrived, our peers were screaming at the top of their lungs and both their and our joy made the evening one to remember. “They said that we were the only people to arrive in vans of style because everyone else had cars, but the rides that we came in were really kwaai.”