What with the petrol price making transport by car that much more difficult, there’s good sense in using a bicycle to make that short run to the shops now and again. Might even be your kid’s bike, hop on and get the milk and bread. If that’s the case, Bobby Nitro urges everybody to make it as safe a trip as possible.

One of the best ways to be seen on a bicycle is by attaching reflectors to the front, back and even sides of the bike. In fact, why not go all out and bedazzle your bike like the guys did to cars in the old days of show and shine, before all this minimal stuff. One idea is to use old CDs attached to the spokes.