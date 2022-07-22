The last Street Mania went down in June, with a big outcome being the Western Cape regional list for the Spin Outlaws national final to be hosted at the Scribante Raceway. Much triumph and some disappointment all round.

The bonus with Spin Outlaws is that three wild cards were issued, with the organisers attitude being that any spinner, Outlaw or not, who had shown passion and enthusiasm, never mind their budget, could get a chance to compete with the big boys.