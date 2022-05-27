It’s great when a plan comes together. At the start of the year the Street Mania initiative in partnership with the City of Cape Town, with their vision of getting drags, drift and spin into a safe venue, approached Killarney Raceway for some slots in their busy timetable. It’s great to see the project has got proper traction.

Renzo Quickfall, WPMC Sportcom Chairman for Spin and the national co-ordinator for Spin Outlaws, says: “Killarney has been very accommodating in helping to grow the sport, and has supported efforts to sort out a dedicated pitch, which we accept will take time and funding. Bear in mind that the Killarney calendar was full for the year, and they shuffled dates around to accommodate us. We feel our voices are getting heard.” Street Mania is a collaboration between Spin Outlaws, the City, Drift Outlaws and RaceSA, and has seen remarkable progress over the year, with the latest event taking place at Killarney last Friday. About last Friday’s Street Mania event, Renzo says: “It was a banger as usual. What was lekker was to see some youngsters coming out to pit their skills against the obstacles. This way of spinning is becoming enticing for many drivers.”

At present Shandre Green (Shane’s younger brother) is topping the ladder and there will be another event on June 16 to determine the top three that will go through to the national Spin Outlaws finals. PIT CREW: Shandre Green’s quick repair Drifter Yaseen Damon of the drift and spin Damon clan was present with his S13 200sx powered by a RB25 Nissan six-cylinder turbocharged engine. He says he completed this build during Covid, with not much track time to be had, so has been handling plenty of teething problems. ON THE BURN: Nissan GXi warming up those tyres As part of the Drift Outlaw series, he was getting some track time in.

He says: “I enjoyed myself, even though I bust engine mountings. Luckily my dad arrived just in time to ratchet strap the engine tight so I could continue.” His younger brother Tashreeq was seen in an orange E30 testing his mettle through the Spin obstacles. Look out for a feature on the whole family coming soon in Bobby Nitro. STEER CRAZY: Tashreeq Damon manouevres orange BMW E30 On the drags side, Nazeer Loonat from RaceSA tells Bobby about some cool innovations coming to Street Mania. Nazeer says: “We’ll be bringing some new formats.

“Firstly, a top 25 leader board that drivers can challenge their way up, with event comps for people who do particularly well. “Then there’s ‘roll racing’, which is getting big in the US, where there will be a 50 metre or so slow roll up to the start line and a full-speed race to the finish.” This is kind of sensible as it reduces the load on cars that are daily drives. Then, to complement the usual rivalry that happens between drivers from different areas, a Battle of the Brands format will be introduced. Sounds like the quarter-mile strip is going to get even more interesting.