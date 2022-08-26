Women’s Month highlights the need in our society to create and maintain equal opportunity and treatment of women across our communities. The importance of this cannot be stated enough, especially in a society where there are so many woman-run households, where women are to sole breadwinners. Equal opportunity and pay should be the baseline from which we operate.

A year ago Bobby Nitro covered the launch of a non-profit called YQ 4 Hope, which set out to turn ambitious backyard tinkerers into qualified mechanics through a bursary project that would see these hopefuls studying at Northlink College in motoring-related fields. INITIATIVE: A few kwaai cabbies Now, a just over a year later, Bobby is revisiting the organisation, to see how it has all gone. Earlier this month, on Woman’s Day to be precise, YQ 4 Hope hosted a stance-off at their Brackenfell premises. A lekker indoor jol, about 15 kwaai cabbies stieked uit to adorn the interior of the warehouse (indoor venues are always a bonus) and show off stance culture to the crowds. Interestingly, VW dominated all the way from Mk1 to Mk7.

SITTING LEKKER LOW: Golf Mk1 Experienced judges Joe Klein and his Team DAF colleagues were in attendance and awarded best of show to Lorenzo Lawrence, followed by Ronaldo Qwels and Rizwan Kader. On the day another initiative was born, and Bobby spoke to Shameema Britow, a board director of YQ 4 Hope, to see how the initiative has turned out. WOOOW: Gorgeous Golf 7 GTi Shameema says: “Looking back over the year, we have managed to provide two bursaries for students at Northlink College, and this month we launched the Pink Dot Drive, to give the gift of hope to women who do not have access to sanitary towels.”

GREAT PLEDGE: Sanitary towel drive The sanitary towels collected will be donated to the Tygerberg Hospital Trust, St George’s Home for Girls in Wynberg and Khwezilomso College based in Langa. She adds: “At the event, we also provided a free platform for women to market their small businesses, and had two vendors take us up on this opportunity. “We intentionally launched and will have our birthday on Women’s Day, to raise awareness around women empowerment in a male-dominated environment.