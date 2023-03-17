The final showdown of Bragging Rights went down at Killarney last weekend. The wet weather likely kept some away, but a petrolkop core group turned out to see their heroes battle it out.

With RaceSA managing the drags, under the unspoken banner “race your car not your mouth”, there was fierce action all day long. Nazeer Loonat commented on a race between Jean-Claude Dada from the Northern Cape in his mighty Audi TTRS, against Grant Steenveld from Saldanha Bay in his not-so-tame Golf 7.5 R, saying: “In the final race in their class the little four-cylinder just beat the mighty Dada over the line to take top honours.” The drifting ended with some surprise twists. Shane Green had a rear tyre blowout in his tandem run against Gianni Crowster, which resulted in his elimination from the event. Yaseen Damon’s drift car was out and his attempt to drift in a spin car proved too challenging for him to beat Uli Spies. The semi-finals saw Johandre Duminy and Juan Stemmet progress, with Uli Spies and Crowster fight for third place. Gianni took third, with a surprise outcome in the final. Juan Stemmet spun out, and Duminy held his nerve to be crowed Drift King of 2023.

FUTURE: Boys Muhammad Uzayr Rajah, Nithaar Brenner en Mano Dada The Spinkhana was afire with fierce competition. Everyone was chasing down reigning champion Sunesh Pursad for the No 1 spot in South Africa. The judges Typie Khan and national co-ordinator Pedro Quickfall had their hands full, but pulled off a marvellous job. Cape Town favourite Shandre Green impressed but eliminated himself in the quarters, by knocking the target slide obstacle and handing over the semi-final spot to a worthy opponent Yusuf Fakier.

POPULAR: Lorenzo Dada just doing his thing For Yusuf, a wild card in the event, progressing to the semi-final to come third was a dream come true. Racemaster Raziek Rajah says: “This time we broadcast the post-battle driver briefing over the loudspeaker, so the crowd was in the know as to what went down.” It’s also a great way to settle disputes, which the sport is famous for.

On this note, for the first time drivers had access to the Video-Assist Referee (VAR) playback to show drivers that a race had been ruled on fairly (or not), which was a great success. Raziek says: “It was a lifesaver to avoid the big disputes that are sometimes unnecessary. We had seven protests, of which six were ruled on the initial judgment.” Of course, when you have the best in the country vying for top spot, it will never come without drama. LAUD: Judge Emile and Johandre The nail-biting finish in the finals between Sunesh Pursad (Joburg) and Lorenzo Dada (Northern Cape) saw both drivers score 1000 points from the obstacle course, but Lorenzo edged Sunesh by split second in completing the course faster.