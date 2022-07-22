The times are changing, certainly when it comes to how we as drivers are trying adapt to the rising petrol prices and figuring how to get more bang for our buck. It could be Bobby Nitro’s imagination, but he has noticed drivers being more cautious on the roads when it comes to high-revving. Every press of that accelerator pedal now costs a whole lot more than it did just a few months ago.

The days of the gas guzzlers are numbered, and the era of the tiny turbo, coming for some time now, is now well and truly here. Take the Kia Sonet for instance, introduced to the local market just over a year as a compact crossover powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre across two specs. The timing could not be better for the marquee to now introduce the little one-litre turbocharged three-pot. Enter the new Kia Sonet 1.0 T-GDi. Equipped with an advanced turbo-petrol engine mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the new Kia promises output of 88kW at 6000 r/min and a decent 172Nm of torque. That’s all you need, plus some extra punch for overtaking, for the daily runabout town.