Pics by IShootWhatILike The evolution of the Cape car scene over the past decade has certainly been interesting as it accommodates for the digital age, while remaining true to its roots.

However, the heart of the scene has always been small groups of like-minded karkoppe simply finding any excuse to get together, with their rides, and kuier lekker. Of course, the advent of the digital age brought pros and cons. Images of kwaai karre are getting out there far quicker and to a wider audience, but sometimes at the expense of real-time attendance. The annual Night Run, organised by lensmen Shahiem Bell and Thomas Holder, is a collaboration that upholds the essence of the car scene, while at this same time catering to the digital world.

The latest project from these two is the KarBrasse series, now showing on DSTV every Friday. Shahiem does the annual official welcome and debriefs all drivers on what's expected All the cars on the streets head to one location, is always exciting to see Starting out as an invitational, in 2022, the event was made public and 40 cars and drivers turned up, meeting at the golden hour for photography, cruising a highway or two at minimal speed and meeting up at a popular takeaways to hang out. Shahiem says: “This was the vibe many years ago, where like-minded petrolheads would come together to hang out, with their families along, to enjoy each other’s company.

“The 2023 recent run brought many more people together and luckily the end location was at a friend’s shop called Northque Pool Club, out in an industrial area in Brackenfell. “I don’t think that area has ever seen so many cool rides in attendance at the same time. “To be honest, it was even overwhelming for myself, so a huge shoutout to all who enjoyed the run with us, and who obeyed our request to safely just cruise the streets and not obstruct other road users around us.

Thomas adds: “I think every time we shoot cars, there is an anticipation of who is going to show up and what are they going to be driving. “This year, we had about 100 cars. It’s always exciting when there are a few of the same - particularly when they are from the same era and style. Whenever they park or ride together, it makes for interesting and exciting shots. Young Jamie Lakay ( left ) and Muraad Bell ( centre ) with friend Kaleb Garret (right) Adrian Lakay lit up the night sky with his boosted SSS Datsun P510 “My favourite from this year was certainly the initial park-off. The Datsun club always delivers, so too do the SX crew and then the Skylines always look pretty on camera.