Now here’s one iconic South African vehicle.

By the time the T3 bus rolled around, the VW Transporter was the bestselling van in history.

With the first T1 transporter coming off the production line in 1955, the Volkswagen Kombi found its way into the travelling heart of the country.

Renamed the Microbus, or Voksiebus, with the 1979 launch of the modernised T3, the imagination of South Africans was captured.

This might have something to do, if we are to talk to Justin Booysen of the club T3 Bus Lovers, to do with that equally iconic advert with David Kramer and his red shoes.

SHARE LOVE: T3 Bus Lovers group

Justin says: “I simply loved that advert, for me it always represented a form of freedom.

Plus, Microbus owners always seemed to be on some form of holiday.”

Justin, who bought his Caravelle four years ago, says he was looking around on Facebook for spares when he found a number of guys who all had T3s and the same passion.

A WhatsApp group was started for spares and restoration knowledge, which culminated in the first hook-up in 2019. He says:

“That was the start of the T3 Bus Lovers club, with our chairperson Johann Nel being elected.”

Having owned a Kombi at one time, Bobby Nitro had to ask Justin about his experience of rolling in a transporter.

He says: “As you say, it’s not only about getting around but being able to load friends and family in one vehicle and have a bash together from beginning to end.

Plus, going long distance is a real pleasure with the leg room.”

Justin drives a Caravelle two-litre conversion 1998 model and says that his favourite in the range is the “Caravelle Exclusive, because I love the fact that the rear seats face each other with a fridge and table adding to the holiday feel of being a T3 bus lover owner.

It also has an amazing high torque engine which is perfect for traveling around the country.”

Popular mods in the club would be engine transplants, a little lowering and amazing sprayjobs.

APPEAL: Looks kwaai with the spray paint job and also suspension drop

Asked what he thinks the strong points of the T3 are, Justin says: “In my humble opinion Bobby, it’s the sexiest looking bus out of the entire range.

It has a great engine, excellent all round body and a specialised frame to absorb impact should it be in a collision.

“The bus also has a negative roll radius in the event that the bus have a blow out, you are not likely to roll it.

This feature makes it a rather safe ride, especially when travelling with one’s precious cargo, our families.”

COMFY: Microbus perfect for long-distance travel

Superfan Justin could not think of any weak points, other than the las of the bus drawing too much unwanted requests for rides here and there for the whole group.

