On the back of the successful E-Prix in February, the third Cape Town World RX championship takes place this weekend at Killarney International Racetrack.
This time, the rallycross cars will be all-electric, no combustion vehicles feature, as the move to environmentally-friendly racing expands its footprint on the continent. Expect
daring overtakes and risky business to keep you on the edge of your seat in this unforgettable motorsport experience.
The action takes place over the whole weekend, tomorrow and Sunday, from 8am to 6pm – a full day of thrills on the purpose-built track comprising a mix of gravel and asphalt sections.
Ticket prices start at R275 and are available on Webtickets, with discounted family packages available.