Bobby Nitro imagines that if you are a taxi driver you’ve got to deal with competing priorities. One is to do as many routes as you can in a day, so that the paycheck at the end of the day is worth your while.

The other priority is a more personal one, that of driving in such a way so as not to endanger the lives and livelihood of your passengers. The two can compete, because looking after passengers can mean slowing down and taking more care, which could mean less cash at the end of the day in a highly competitive business.